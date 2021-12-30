Clear
5 injured in Nodaway County crash

Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Nodaway County on Thursday.

Posted: Dec 30, 2021 11:07 PM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Nodaway County on Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles Henry, 36, of Ravenwood, Missouri and Connor Nielson, 20, of Maryville, Missouri were eastbound on U.S. 136, two-tenths of mile east of Maryville as Grant Hagaman, 41, of Maryville, Missouri was driving westbound. 

Henry failed to slow down and rear-ended Nielson's vehicle as he attempted to turn onto Pleasant View Road. Henry's vehicle became attached to Nielson's, and while attached both vehicles crossed the center line and struck Hagaman's vehicle in rear driver side tire. Nielson and Henry detached after impact.

Nielson and two juvenile passengers were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. Another passenger, Randi Nielson, 44, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. 

Henry was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

Hagaman was not injured.

Sunshine returned today with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will continue to warm through Friday with highs back in the upper 40s with gusty winds and sunny skies. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures into the area, along with a chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Most areas look to pick up some accumulating snow. Snow should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
