5 injured in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Nodaway County on Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles Henry, 36, of Ravenwood, Missouri and Connor Nielson, 20, of Maryville, Missouri were eastbound on U.S. 136, two-tenths of mile east of Maryville as Grant Hagaman, 41, of Maryville, Missouri was driving westbound.

Henry failed to slow down and rear-ended Nielson's vehicle as he attempted to turn onto Pleasant View Road. Henry's vehicle became attached to Nielson's, and while attached both vehicles crossed the center line and struck Hagaman's vehicle in rear driver side tire. Nielson and Henry detached after impact.

Nielson and two juvenile passengers were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. Another passenger, Randi Nielson, 44, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.

Henry was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

Hagaman was not injured.