5 injured in chain-reaction accident on Belt Highway

The four-car chain-reaction crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Belt Highway around 2:45 p.m.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 3:16 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Five people suffered minor injuries after a crash sparked a series of collisions on the Belt Highway Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened when a driver was following too close and rear-ended the vehicle ahead of them. The collision caused a chain-reaction with three other vehicles rear-ending each other.

Police said everyone was treated at the scene.

Traffic in the area of 1700 S. Belt Highway was slowed down while police worked to clear the wreck.

