5 people displaced after house fire Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three children and two adults are without a home after a house went up in flames Thursday night in St. Joseph.

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to the 1200 block of Ashland Ave., near Folsom St. for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a home on fire with smoke coming from the roof.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, there were five people inside the home at the time but all of them made it out of the house safely. There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the people displaced from the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The fire department is calling the home “not livable” after the fire.