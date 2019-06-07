Clear

5-year-old seriously hurt after hit by UTV

The accident happened on private property two miles north of Stewartsville.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 8:27 AM

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) A 5-year-old Stewartsville boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a UTV.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on private property on the 6300 block of SW Frost Road two miles north of Stewartsville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 83-year-old James Farr was behind the wheel of a Polaris Ranger when he backed up and hit 5-year-old Grayson Griffin.

Griffin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
It's a pretty great start to our Friday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. A nice end to the work week is ahead with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near average in the lower to middle 80s for Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events