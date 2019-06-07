5-year-old seriously hurt after hit by UTV

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) A 5-year-old Stewartsville boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a UTV.
The accident happened Thursday afternoon on private property on the 6300 block of SW Frost Road two miles north of Stewartsville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 83-year-old James Farr was behind the wheel of a Polaris Ranger when he backed up and hit 5-year-old Grayson Griffin.
Griffin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
