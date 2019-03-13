$50 million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Missouri

Someone in Missouri is holding onto a $50 million winning Mega millions lottery ticket.

A single ticket sold in Missouri matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 16, 49 and 57, plus the Gold Mega Ball 18.

It is the second Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Missouri.

A $25 million prize was won in the state on July 31, 2015.

The location where the $50 million ticket was sold has not been released.