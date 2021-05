(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Playing the lottery in St. Joseph earned two lucky people a big payout.

Officials with the Missouri State Lottery say that two winning, $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in St. Joseph.

One of the tickets was sold at Price Chopper, the other at Jesse’s Last Stop located at 6101 North Belt Highway.

The $50,000 winners matched four of the six numbers drawn as well as the Powerball.