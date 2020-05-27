Clear
$50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot sold in St. Joseph

The jackpot winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s April 29 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Quick Stop 2, 2143 St. Joseph Ave, in St. Joseph.

Posted: May 27, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday that a jackpot winning ticket from the April 29 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Quick Stop 2, 2143 St. Joseph Ave, in St. Joseph.

The winning ticket was purchased by St. Joseph resident Janet Huffman, who won the $50,000 jackpot prize by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 15, 23, 25, 36 and 39.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and roll until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $121,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Buchanan County won more than $12.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses and an additional $7.2 million went to education programs in the county.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Wednesday making it feel like a very humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.
