50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine heading to Missouri

The state of Missouri is expected to see 50,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Approved vaccinators in the state have been given the green light to begin using the vaccine as soon as they receive it.

Johnson & Johnson began shipping out nearly 4 million doses to states Monday, two days after the FDA cleared it for emergency use.

It is the third approved COVID-19 vaccine but the first to only require a single dose.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each require two doses.