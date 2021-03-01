Clear
50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine heading to Missouri

Approved vaccinators in the state have been given the green light to begin using the vaccine as soon as they receive it.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 2:00 PM

The state of Missouri is expected to see 50,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson began shipping out nearly 4 million doses to states Monday, two days after the FDA cleared it for emergency use.

It is the third approved COVID-19 vaccine but the first to only require a single dose.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each require two doses.

Mild and calm weather is set to continue for this week with above average temperatures every day. Today temperatures will warm into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to come from the south tomorrow pushing temperatures close to 60. Winds will be a little breezy tomorrow with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s or very close to that in the upper 50s. Most of this week into the week looks to stay dry and sunny.
