St. Joseph volunteers pack 50,000 nutritious meals for Haiti

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With hairnets on and music blasting, the St. Joseph Christian School students and staff partied their way through boxes and boxes full of nutritious meals for Haiti.

Together, the volunteers assembled 50,000 meal packets to feed hungry people in Haiti.

Every food packet contains rice, beans, essential vitamin powder and dehydrated vegetables. Once water is added, each packet produces six meals.

400 volunteers showed up to the event; scooping, sealing and boxing meals. Staff say they showed up to help a worthy cause, turning a negative situation into a postive.

“It all started this summer. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and so my children found out about an organization called Wishing for Mommy where you can write in and win a grant for $500 to bless your mom who is going through treatment somehow. So, they wrote in and won. So, we had they had the $500 and we knew we wanted to do something special with it, something big, something to glorify god,”said Jeanna Walker, the event's organizer.

Once the word was out and Walker's story spread, donations came in swiftly.

Walker's $500 grant quickly turned into $15,000.

Rather than keeping the $500 for herself, she wanted to use it to help others.

“I’ve always thought the best way to get through something tough is to put Jesus first and to think of others and then your problems don’t seem as bad,”said Walker.

On Friday afternoon, sixth grader Jeremiah Voga helped scoop rice at an assembly station.

“It makes you have a warm feeling in your heart that you just know that you’re making some kid happy in Haiti,”said the student.

Younger volunteers grabbed their crayons and markers to decorate the cardboard boxes.

The school's staff doesn't know quite yet when the packages will arrive in Haiti, but they plan on filming those recieiving the food packets to show the students how their good deed effected the world.