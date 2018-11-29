Clear

Thieves clean out food pantry that’s fed the needy for 60-years

Article Image

A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:38 AM
Posted By: KTVI

Bridgeton, MO (KTVI) -- A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft. Volunteers said thieves broke into their warehouse and took off with truckloads of food meant for the homeless and needy.

It happened at Joan Gieson Ministries of Love. Volunteers said the thieves cleared off the shelves and took all of the meats from inside the freezer.

The Gieson family has dedicated decades of service to providing with people in need. One year the nonprofit was able to serve 36,000 people at a single Christmas dinner.

They said police are investigating the incident and looking into possible surveillance footage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events