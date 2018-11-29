Bridgeton, MO (KTVI) -- A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft. Volunteers said thieves broke into their warehouse and took off with truckloads of food meant for the homeless and needy.
It happened at Joan Gieson Ministries of Love. Volunteers said the thieves cleared off the shelves and took all of the meats from inside the freezer.
The Gieson family has dedicated decades of service to providing with people in need. One year the nonprofit was able to serve 36,000 people at a single Christmas dinner.
They said police are investigating the incident and looking into possible surveillance footage.
Related Content
- Thieves clean out food pantry that’s fed the needy for 60-years
- Mobile Food Pantry Makes Stop in Clarksdale
- Schaaf Backs Clean Missouri Initiative
- Voters pass Clean Missouri measure
- DeKalb County authorities, KCPD team up to apprehend alleged thieves
- Residents Fed Up with Illegal Dumping
- Judge pulls Clean Missouri off November ballot
- City considers forming clean energy district
- First responders host food drive
- Ventura Foods cancels overnight shift