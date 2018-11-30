Clear

Tsunami warning in effect in Alaska after quake

A tsunami warning was in effect for coastal areas of Alaska's Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula after an earthquake Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 1:23 PM
Posted By: CNN

A tsunami warning was in effect for coastal areas of Alaska's Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula after an earthquake Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, according to a bulletin from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The quake knocked CNN affiliate KTUU off the air. Items fell from shelves at the station, news director Tracy Sabo told CNN.

Social media images show a chaotic scene, including children taking shelter under desks and fallen items tumbling from shelves in a grocery store. Ceiling tiles were scattered across a floor in another photo.

The US Geological Survey has reported at least four aftershocks following the first quake. The largest, registering 5.8, was located in the city of Anchorage.

Reporters at CNN affiliate KTVA described falling window panes at the station's offices.

"The structure of the roof just collapsed," one of them said. "We can't even get into our studio right now. There were computers flying, cameras toppling over."

The NOAA alert said that "for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events