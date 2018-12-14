Home
TRIVIA: What's your holiday trivia IQ?
How well do you know your holiday trivia? Put your knowledge to the test!
Saint Joseph
Overcast
31°
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
30°
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
31°
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
31°
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
27°
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this Friday morning. A nice & warmer Friday and weekend is shaping up for us though in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Most Popular Stories
One in custody following standoff on Angelique
Man charged with murder receives multiple life sentences
Fatal overnight accident
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 drive-by shooting
Local doctor dispels myths about flu shots
SJSD Board of Education reviews options for possible new tax levy
Why you should resist sneaking a taste of raw cookie dough
St. Joseph man sentenced in Doniphan County murder case
How much will it cost to buy all the 'The 12 Days Of Christmas' gifts?
3 charged in Chillicothe railroad bridge fire
Community Events