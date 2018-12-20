Clear

Bright light spotted over California was likely a meteor, weather service says

Article Image

A bright, strange-looking light streaked across Northern California, its appearance coinciding with a scrapped rocket launch and leaving the Twitterverse asking, "So, what's that in the sky?"

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 7:33 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 7:33 AM
Posted By: CNN

A bright, strange-looking light streaked across Northern California Wednesday night, its appearance coinciding with a scrapped rocket launch and leaving the Twitterverse asking, "So, what's that in the sky?"

The answer: Probably a meteor.

The phenomenon was spotted over the Lake Tahoe area, the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area around 5:45 p.m. local time.

It has not been 100% identified, however "evidence is growing the object seen was a meteor," according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

"A meteor can create a very high level cloud called a noctilucent cloud," the weather service said.

Noctilucent clouds were previously observed over Monterey, California in 2011, the National Weather Service said via Twitter. They were formed by the launch of the NPOESS Preparatory Project spacecraft from Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara.

There was speculation that the cloud-like formations seen Wednesday were also related to a rocket launch at Vandenberg.

However, United Launch Alliance, a launch service provider for national security missions, announced that the launch had been scrubbed due to "indications of booster complications."

It was the fourth time United Launch Alliance scrubbed the much-anticipated launch of a Delta IV-Heavy rocket from Vandenberg to carry the NROL-71 satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The launch has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
A cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. After some light rain overnight, we are waking up to cloudy skies this morning and will stick around throughout the day. Our winds have now been picking up from the northwest and will continue throughout your Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events