Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Supreme Court allows transgender military ban to go into effect

Article Image

The Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump's transgender military ban to go into effect on Tuesday, dealing a blow to LGBT activists who call the ban c...

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 9:02 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump's transgender military ban to go into effect on Tuesday, dealing a blow to LGBT activists who call the ban cruel and irrational.

The policy, first announced by the President in July 2017 via Twitter, and later officially released by then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis, blocks individuals who have been diagnosed with a condition known as gender dysphoria from serving with limited exceptions. It also specifies that individuals without the condition can serve, but only if they do so according to the sex they were assigned at birth.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 27°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area for our Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. A strong storm system will move in for your Tuesday that will bring the chances for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulations will be minor around 1-2 inches, especially in our far northern counties where we could see upwards to 3". Roads will become slick fast as temperatures drop late afternoon and evening, so slow down and take your time to get to home from work and school.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events