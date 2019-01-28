Search Continues for Missing Teen Who Disappeared After Day With Friend on Jan. 13

Click here for updates on this story

Moreno Valley, CA (KTLA) -- Family members, friends and volunteers gathered at the Moreno Valley Community Park Saturday morning to search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aranda Briones of Moreno Valley was last seen at the park located at 13380 Frederick St. on Jan. 13, after spending that Sunday with a male friend, family members say.

The friend told police that he dropped Briones off at the park sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m, then he saw her get into a gray, four-door sedan.

Briones hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Investigators say they have reviewed surveillance footage and did not see anyone being dropped off at the park around that time.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department Anti-Trafficking team and the FBI have joined the Moreno Valley Police Department on this case.

There have been multiple sightings reported, but none have panned out, according to investigators.

One of Briones's friends used Snapchat’s map location feature and saw that she was in Rubidoux. When the friend texted to ask why she was there, Briones’ phone turned off, and hasn’t been turned back on since.

The girl's uncle, Matthew Horstkotte, told KTLA that this is especially concerning because Briones is always on her phone. He said he firmly believes she would never run away.

“It’s been a living hell. I can’t even function at work,” Horstkotte said. “I’m just worried about her safety and well-being.”

A Moreno Valley community member who organized Saturday's search party said volunteers were out looking for Briones, handing out fliers and spreading community awareness about the teenager.

“I couldn’t imagine not knowing where my child is,” she said.

Aranda Briones stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket, a dark colored shirt and dark jeans.

A Community Tip Line – 951-247-8700 – has been established for anyone with information who could lead investigators to Aranda.

Anyone with information can also call the Moreno Valley police at 951-486-6731.

