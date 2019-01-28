KKK Robe Sells for $3,000 at Auction

Click here for updates on this story
Spring Township, PA (WNEP) -- A Ku Klux Klan robe fetched a big sum at an auction in Snyder County.
According to the auctioneer, an anonymous collector purchased the KKK hood and robe for $3,000 at the Beaver Springs Auction Center on Saturday.
The auction center had received some negative feedback about the robe, including a call from a local pastor.
Auctioneers say someone sold the KKK gear on consignment. That means the seller gets the money from the sale, excluding a percentage to the auction house.
