17 ways (and counting) that the cold temperatures are affecting the US

Dangerous cold is sweeping the United States, with some 200 million Americans impacted this week by below-freezing temperatures. Here are some of the many ways this extreme weather is affecting people.
Some cities are colder than parts of the Antarctic.
Five people have died in weather-related incidents.
Record lows are being broken across the Midwest.
The American Red Cross reports an "emergency need" after blood drives were canceled.
Michigan has closed its state offices.
Amtrak service in parts of the Midwest is canceled.
Temperatures will drop below freezing for 75% of the US population.
Production of two TV series is suspected until it warms up.
The US Postal Service isn't delivering mail in parts of 10 states.
Train tracks in Chicago are being set on fire -- for safety.
Beer can't be delivered because it freezes before arrival.
Winds of 50 mph, snow and a flash freeze are aiming for Washington.
You can get near-instant frostbite in Minnesota.
UPS isn't picking up or delivering packages in Michigan.
There's a wall of steam on Lake Michigan in Chicago.
More than 2,000 flights have been canceled.
When boiling water is thrown into the air, it freezes instantly.
