Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

19-year-old born without lower arm creates prosthetic out of Legos

Article Image

A young man, born without his lower arm, is turning his love for Legos into a life-changing invention. David Aguilar, 19, has created a prosthetic arm out of the colorful blocks.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: KYW

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) -- A young man, born without his lower arm, is turning his love for Legos into a life-changing invention. David Aguilar, 19, has created a prosthetic arm out of the colorful blocks.

The bioengineering student from Spain made a fully functional robotic arm made out of Legos. It bends and flexes, and it is powered by an electric motor.

The young inventor built four models of the Lego limb.

He also runs a YouTube channel under the nickname “Hand Solo.”

He wants to show people with disabilities that nothing is impossible.

“I was very nervous to be in front of other guys because I was different,” said Aguilar. “I can understand how people feel when they feel bad about themselves.”

Once he finishes college, Aguilar’s dream is to make more Lego prosthetics for those who can’t afford traditional replacements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events