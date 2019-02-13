PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) -- A young man, born without his lower arm, is turning his love for Legos into a life-changing invention. David Aguilar, 19, has created a prosthetic arm out of the colorful blocks.
The bioengineering student from Spain made a fully functional robotic arm made out of Legos. It bends and flexes, and it is powered by an electric motor.
The young inventor built four models of the Lego limb.
He also runs a YouTube channel under the nickname “Hand Solo.”
He wants to show people with disabilities that nothing is impossible.
“I was very nervous to be in front of other guys because I was different,” said Aguilar. “I can understand how people feel when they feel bad about themselves.”
Once he finishes college, Aguilar’s dream is to make more Lego prosthetics for those who can’t afford traditional replacements.
Related Content
- 19-year-old born without lower arm creates prosthetic out of Legos
- Area Kids Learning Through Legos
- 19-year-old dies after inhaling deodorant spray to get high
- Voter Turnout Lower than Predicted
- LEGO Struggles to Boost Sales After 13 Years of Growth
- Senate bill aims to lower sales tax
- Meet St. Joseph's First Baby Born in 2018
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- MODOT creates sidewalks along Belt Highway
- Animal shelter working to create Kitten Korner