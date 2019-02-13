Clear
Instagram users report massive decline in followers

Some users on Instagram are reporting they've lost hundreds of thousands of followers and are following less profiles than they were previously.

Last November, Instagram announced that it will be taking a huge step to eliminate inauthentic followers, likes, and comments on its platform saying "We will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.".

Many users of the social network took to Twitter around 8 p.m PST Tuesday when they noticed their follower count was inaccurate.

Recently, Instagram removed hundreds of accounts involved in the process of buying and selling usernames which is a direct violation of community guidelines that all users agree to when signing up for an account, Instagram said.

After receiving the reports, Instagram posted to Twitter, "We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
