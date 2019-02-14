Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

4 men charged in beating of gay couple leaving a bar in Austin

Article Image

Four men were arrested this week in connection with an attack on a gay couple in Austin, Texas in January.Tristan Perry and Spencer Deerhing were beat...

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Four men were arrested this week in connection with an attack on a gay couple in Austin, Texas in January.

Tristan Perry and Spencer Deerhing were beaten as they walked hand in hand from a gay bar in downtown Austin on January 19, according to CNN affiliate KXAN.

Perry and Deerhing told police that a man passed them and yelled a homophobic slur, KXAN reported. When they asked what he said, the man allegedly yelled more slurs and motioned to others to join him, according to KXAN.

Four men then beat Perry and Deerhing, with a witness telling police the suspects called the couple derogatory names and homophobic slurs as they lay on the ground. Both were hospitalized for their injuries.

One of the suspects is alleged to have threatened a witness who called 911, according the KXAN.

Police have arrested Frank Macias, Quinn O'Connor, Miguel Macias and Kolby Monell in connection with the attack, KXAN reported. The men are each facing two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault and are being held on collective $300,000 bonds, KXAN said.

CNN is working to identify representation for the four men.

The case has been referred to the Travis County Hate Crimes Task Force, Austin Police Assistant Chief Ely Reyes said.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Tuesday that she would pursue a hate crime finding on top of the charges already issued, according to KXAN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 34°
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will also be gusty coming from the NW at 15-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events