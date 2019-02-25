Oscars winners 2019: See the full list of winners

The 91st Academy Awards was a night marked by historic firsts, inclusiveness and a final twist.
The following is a list of nominees and the winners.
BEST PICTURE
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book" *WINNER
"Roma"
"A Star Is Born"
"Vice"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, "Vice"
Marina de Tavira, "Roma"
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" *WINNER
Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" *WINNER
Adam Driver, "BlackKKlansman"
Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"
Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"
Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Capernaum"
"Cold War"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma" *WINNER
"Shoplifters"
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
"Black Sheep"
"End Game"
"Lifeboat"
"A Night at the Garden"
"Period. End of Sentence." *WINNER
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"Free Solo" *WINNER
"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"
"Minding the Gap"
"Of Fathers and Sons"
"RBG"
ORIGINAL SONG
"All The Stars" - "Black Panther"
"I'll Fight" - "RBG"
"Shallow" - "A Star Is Born *WINNER
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - "Mary Poppins Returns"
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" - "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" *WINNER
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
"BlacKkKlansman" *WINNER
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"A Star Is Born"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"First Reformed"
"Green Book" *WINNER
"Roma"
"The Favourite"
"Vice"
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, "Vice"
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" *WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"
Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" *WINNER
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"
Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"
Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" *WINNER
Adam McKay, "Vice"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
"Black Panther" *WINNER
"The Favourite"
"First Man"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Roma"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Cold War"
"The Favourite"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma" *WINNER
"A Star Is Born"
COSTUME DESIGN
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
"Black Panther" *WINNER
"The Favourite"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Mary Queen of Scots"
SOUND EDITING
"A Quiet Place"
"Black Panther"
"Bohemian Rhapsody" *WINNER
"First Man"
"Roma"
SOUND MIXING
"Black Panther"
"Bohemian Rhapsody" *WINNER
"First Man"
"Roma"
"A Star Is Born"
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Animal Behaviour"
"Bao" *WINNER
"Late Afternoon"
"One Small Step"
"Weekends"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
"Detainment"
"Fauve"
"Marguerite"
"Mother"
"Skin" *WINNER
ORIGINAL SCORE
"Black Panther" *WINNER
"BlacKkKlansman"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
VISUAL EFFECTS
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Christopher Robin"
"First Man" *WINNER
"Ready Player One"
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
FILM EDITING
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody" *WINNER
"Green Book"
"The Favourite"
"Vice"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Border"
"Mary Queen of Scots"
"Vice" *WINNER
