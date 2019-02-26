Rental inspection program draws large crowd to city council meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Though there is still one major vote to come, city leaders came one step closer to enacting a new mandatory rental inspection program for the city.

A new ordinance that would do just that had its first reading before the city council during their regular meeting Monday night. It was standing room only in the chambers as a large number of landlords and others interested in the program came to speak. Most of them were against the proposed ordinance.

Several spoke that housing regulations currently in place aren't being followed. Others said they were worried that the demands placed on passing an inspection would be difficult and cost-prohibitive because of the advanced age of many St. Joseph rental properties.

Another proposed ordinance landlords did not like would make it mandatory for them to get a business license in order to rent properties.

Both are expected to be voted on during the next council meeting in two weeks.