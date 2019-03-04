Clear
Here's how you can help the Alabama tornado victims

More than a dozen people are dead and several are injured after multiple tornadoes touched down in both Alabama and Georgia. CNN's Victor Blackwell reports from Lee County, Alabama.

The deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on Sunday killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more. Search and rescue crews are still looking for the missing in the rubble.

In Lee County, many homes are destroyed, with just slabs left behind.

There are ways you can help the tornado victims right now.

You can donate to the American Red Cross of East Alabama, which is providing shelter, food and water for the families.

If you live in the area, you can list yourself 'safe and well' on the Red Cross website or call the Family Connect line at (866) 535-5654.

If a friend or family member is missing, you can register them on the Lee County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency's website.

CNN's Impact Your World will update this article if we find other ways you can help the victims of these devastating storms.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday. Frigid temperatures are expected this morning with dangerous wind chills. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
