Clear

Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores

Article Image

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.Family Do...

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.

Family Dollar sells a variety of items for under $10 at rural and urban locations. Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015. But Family Dollar has struggled, and Dollar Tree is under heavy pressure from an activist investor to sell or revitalize the ailing line.

Dollar Tree, which sells everything for $1 and caters more to mid-income customers with suburban stores, has a plan for Family Dollar: Close stores, re-brand some locations as Dollar Tree, and renovate others with $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections.

"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events