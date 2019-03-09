Clear

At least 30 injured on Turkish Airlines flight to JFK

At least 30 people suffered minor injures on a Turkish Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence before it landed Saturday at New York's John F. Ken...

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

At least 30 people suffered minor injures on a Turkish Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence before it landed Saturday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York fire department and Port Authority said.

Earlier, a spokesman for the FDNY said 32 people were injured.

Both crew members and passengers were among those hurt, Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said. All were taken to hospitals.

The injuries were 'mostly bumps, bruises and cuts,' Coleman said, though one person suffered a possible broken leg.

'About 45 minutes prior to its landing at JFK, Turkish Airlines Flight 001 hit some severe turbulence,' Coleman said.

The plane landed at the airport at 5:35 p.m. ET, about 10 1/2 hours after leaving Istanbul.

The flight was on a Boeing 777.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area. We Spring Forward Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events