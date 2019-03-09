At least 30 injured on Turkish Airlines flight to JFK

At least 30 people suffered minor injures on a Turkish Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence before it landed Saturday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York fire department and Port Authority said.

Earlier, a spokesman for the FDNY said 32 people were injured.

Both crew members and passengers were among those hurt, Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said. All were taken to hospitals.

The injuries were 'mostly bumps, bruises and cuts,' Coleman said, though one person suffered a possible broken leg.

'About 45 minutes prior to its landing at JFK, Turkish Airlines Flight 001 hit some severe turbulence,' Coleman said.

The plane landed at the airport at 5:35 p.m. ET, about 10 1/2 hours after leaving Istanbul.

The flight was on a Boeing 777.