Woman stabbed 11-year-old daughter to keep her from having sex, affidavit says

ORLANDO (WESH) -- A mother accused of fatally stabbing her 11-year-old daughter more than a dozen times Sunday did so because she thought the girl had been having sex, according to an arrest affidavit.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators said 28-year-old Rosa Alcides Rivera pulled up to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies on Sunday asking for help for her 11-year-old daughter.

Police said medical staffers checked on the girl and determined that Aleyda Rivera was dead.

After the girl was pronounced dead, hospital workers told investigators the mother became "argumentative" with hospital staff before producing a knife. Police said she admitted to killing her daughter and can be heard on police body camera recordings saying “my baby is gone.”

The hospital was briefly locked down and the main entrance remained closed during the incident.

Rosa Rivera later told investigators she killed her daughter to "prevent her from having sex" with men, the affidavit said. She's charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said the girl had been stabbed 15 times and they believe it happened inside Rosa Rivera's car.

People at a home Citadel Drive told investigators Rivera had arrived around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and started pounding on the front door. The witnesses told investigators Rivera was accusing a man of having sex with her daughter.

Investigators said Rivera has relatives who live in the Citadel Drive home and she was hoping to move into the house.

Rivera told authorities she had never seen her daughter having sex and said her daughter never told her that she was having sex.

Rivera is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.