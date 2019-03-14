Feeling lucky today? You might want to buy a Powerball ticket.
After no winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's $448 million Powerball jackpot, the estimated prize money now stands at $495 million for Saturday's drawing.
Wednesday's winning numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, and the Powerball number was 14.
Those vying for Saturday's possible jackpot could take home the eighth largest in the game's history.
However, just know that the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Related Content
- Get your tickets now. The Powerball jackpot is at almost $500 million
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas
- Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $512 million
- New York man wins $344 million Powerball jackpot by playing same numbers for 25 years
- Winning ticket sold for $425 million New Year's jackpot
- Powerball winner donates half a million dollars to veterans group
- Mega Millions jackpot soars to a record $1 billion
- $50 million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Missouri
- St. Joseph Unloads 500 Tons of Trash
- Trails West! replaces buttons for tickets
Scroll for more content...