Clear

Get your tickets now. The Powerball jackpot is at almost $500 million

Article Image

Feeling lucky today? You might want to buy a Powerball ticket.After no winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's $448 million Powerball jackpot,...

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: CNN

Feeling lucky today? You might want to buy a Powerball ticket.

After no winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's $448 million Powerball jackpot, the estimated prize money now stands at $495 million for Saturday's drawing.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, and the Powerball number was 14.

Those vying for Saturday's possible jackpot could take home the eighth largest in the game's history.

However, just know that the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Through the evening hours a few scattered rain showers, mixed with snow at times, will be possible with gusty winds continuing. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events