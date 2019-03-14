Get your tickets now. The Powerball jackpot is at almost $500 million

Feeling lucky today? You might want to buy a Powerball ticket.

After no winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's $448 million Powerball jackpot, the estimated prize money now stands at $495 million for Saturday's drawing.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, and the Powerball number was 14.

Those vying for Saturday's possible jackpot could take home the eighth largest in the game's history.

However, just know that the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.