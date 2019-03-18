Police chase cow near Chick-Fil-A

Noblesville, IN (WRTV) -- Noblesville police in Indiana were busy Saturday chasing a "wild bovine" Saturday evening around the city's eastside.
At one point, the cow was spotted on video near Chick-Fil-A.
Here's the post on the Noblesville Police Department's Facebook post about the incident:
