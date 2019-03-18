Clear

Police chase cow near Chick-Fil-A

Article Image

Noblesville police in Indiana were busy Saturday chasing a "wild bovine" Saturday evening around the city's eastside.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: WRTV

Noblesville, IN (WRTV) -- Noblesville police in Indiana were busy Saturday chasing a "wild bovine" Saturday evening around the city's eastside.

At one point, the cow was spotted on video near Chick-Fil-A.

Here's the post on the Noblesville Police Department's Facebook post about the incident:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
To begin the workweek, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events