Clear

How you can help Midwest flooding victims

Article Image

Historic flooding in the Midwest is inundating thousands of homes, swamping farms and forcing people into shelters.There are several organizations hel...

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 2:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Historic flooding in the Midwest is inundating thousands of homes, swamping farms and forcing people into shelters.

There are several organizations helping victims right now with shelter, food, and water. Relief groups are also standing by to provide long-term relief after the rivers crest.

You can support them by clicking the 'Take Action' button above or by going directly to the Public Good campaign here.

Impact Your World will update this article as more ways to help become available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 49°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events