How you can help Midwest flooding victims

Historic flooding in the Midwest is inundating thousands of homes, swamping farms and forcing people into shelters.

There are several organizations helping victims right now with shelter, food, and water. Relief groups are also standing by to provide long-term relief after the rivers crest.

