Powerball grows to $625 million after no winners in latest drawing

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 8:00 AM
CNN

Bad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.

There were no winners in the drawing on Wednesday night, so the next drawing will be Saturday.

But instead of the previous jackpot of $550 million, Powerball says there will be an estimated $625 million up for grabs. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

According to Powerball's website, if you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Sure, your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. But there are longer shots.

Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River.
