Powerball grows to $625 million after no winners in latest drawing

Bad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.
There were no winners in the drawing on Wednesday night, so the next drawing will be Saturday.
But instead of the previous jackpot of $550 million, Powerball says there will be an estimated $625 million up for grabs. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.
According to Powerball's website, if you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Sure, your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. But there are longer shots.
