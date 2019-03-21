Clear
Baby cough syrup is recalled after bacterial contamination

The makers of DG/health Naturals baby Cough Syrup + Mucus have issued a recall...

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN

The makers of DG/health Naturals baby Cough Syrup + Mucus have issued a recall of the product due to a bacterial contamination.

The children's cough syrup comes in a 2-ounce bottle in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.

The product is distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores and has the potential to put children at risk for two forms of gastrointestinal illness.

Some of the symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea. Infants, young children and others with weakened immune systems are the most at risk if exposed.

The bacteria was found after audit testing showed that one in 10 bottles showed low levels of Bacillus cereus, the FDA said. Production has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigations as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who purchased the cough syrup may return it for a full refund.

NOTE: This story has been updated to say that the makers of the cough syrup have issued a recall.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
