Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Evacuations lifted for St. Joseph, Buchanan County Full Story

Almost 70,000 pounds of Tyson chicken strips recalled

Article Image

Tyson Foods is recalling chicken strips that may contain metal, federal food safety officials said Thursday.The recall affects about 69,093 pounds of...

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 11:19 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tyson Foods is recalling chicken strips that may contain metal, federal food safety officials said Thursday.

The recall affects about 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products produced on November 30, 2018, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a news release.

Products under the recall include: Tyson fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce bags, Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags and Spare Time fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in a 20-pound case.

All affected products have a use-by date of November 30, 2019.

FSIS discovered the problem because of two consumer complaints about extraneous materials in chicken strip products, the agency said. Consumers are urged to throw away or return products that might be impacted and not to consume them.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury from consumption of these products, FSIS said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
For Saturday, expect scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events