No one won the Powerball jackpot and now it's up to $750 million

With no winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing, the prize is getting even bigger.The numbers drawn for the $625 million jackpot were: 24, 25, 52, 60,...

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

With no winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing, the prize is getting even bigger.

The numbers drawn for the $625 million jackpot were: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 and the Powerball was 5.

A whopping $750 million, with a cash value of $465.5 million, is now up for grabs, according to Powerball.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, March 27.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on December 26, 2018. Saturday night's prize was the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

