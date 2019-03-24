With no winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing, the prize is getting even bigger.
The numbers drawn for the $625 million jackpot were: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 and the Powerball was 5.
A whopping $750 million, with a cash value of $465.5 million, is now up for grabs, according to Powerball.
The next drawing will be on Wednesday, March 27.
The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on December 26, 2018. Saturday night's prize was the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.
Related Content
- No one won the Powerball jackpot and now it's up to $750 million
- Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $512 million
- New York man wins $344 million Powerball jackpot by playing same numbers for 25 years
- Get your tickets now. The Powerball jackpot is at almost $500 million
- Who wants to be a half-billionaire? Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million
- Winning ticket sold for $425 million New Year's jackpot
- Trump administration to propose $750 billion military budget next week
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas
- Powerball winner donates half a million dollars to veterans group
- Mega Millions jackpot soars to a record $1 billion