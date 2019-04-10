Clear

This is the first photo of a black hole

Article Image

Scientists have been using a global network of telescopes in an attempt to capture the first-ever photos of a black hole.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 8:53 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

In April 2017, scientists used a global network of telescopes to see and capture the first-ever picture of a black hole, according to an announcement by researchers at the National Science Foundation Wednesday morning. They captured an image of the black hole at the center of a galaxy known as M87.

'We have seen what we thought was unseeable,' said Sheperd Doeleman, director of the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration. 'We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole.'

The Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, called EHT, is a global network of telescopes that captured the first-ever photograph of a black hole.

In their attempt to capture an image of a black hole, scientists combined the power of eight radio telescopes around the world using Very-Long-Baseline-Interferometry, according to the European Southern Observatory, which is part of the EHT. This effectively creates a virtual telescope around the same size as the Earth itself.

Black holes are made up of huge amounts of matter squeezed into a small area, according to NASA, creating a massive gravitational field which draws in everything around it, including light.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events