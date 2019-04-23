Clear

ISIS claims Sri Lanka attacks, but offers no evidence of direct involvement

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, according to a statement put out by the terrorist group's news agency Amaq....

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019
Posted By: CNN

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, according to a statement put out by the terrorist group's news agency Amaq.

"The attackers who targeted citizens of the (anti-ISIS) coalition state members and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were fighters of the Islamic State," the claim stated.

The statement offered no evidence to support the claim, and there is no direct evidence yet that the terror group was involved. Some of their claims have been false in the past.

More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.
