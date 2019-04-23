ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, according to a statement put out by the terrorist group's news agency Amaq.
"The attackers who targeted citizens of the (anti-ISIS) coalition state members and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were fighters of the Islamic State," the claim stated.
The statement offered no evidence to support the claim, and there is no direct evidence yet that the terror group was involved. Some of their claims have been false in the past.
- ISIS claims Sri Lanka attacks, but offers no evidence of direct involvement
- Sri Lanka blasts: At least 138 dead and more than 560 injured in multiple church and hotel explosions
