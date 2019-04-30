Clear

Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Article Image

Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agenc...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 7:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agency.

Two other people are being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two more people have non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.

One person is in custody, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted. 'No reason to believe anyone else involved,' they wrote.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping several buildings, the university and police tweeted.

'Follow officer commands,' the school said.

Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.

An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: 'Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.

Tuesday was the last day of classes, with exams to begin on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

Developing story -- More to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events