Florida lawmakers pass bill that allows more teachers to arm themselves

Posted: May. 2, 2019 8:05 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Florida House passed a controversial school safety bill that would allow teachers to carry guns on campus.

The bill passed Wednesday, and is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It is based on recommendations made by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission after the Parkland massacre last year.

The bill expands on the measure signed last year that imposed new restrictions on firearm sales and allowed some teachers and staff to carry guns in school, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

The measure headed to the governor's desk allows school districts to opt-in to the program and is not a requirement for teachers or districts, CNN affiliate WFOR reported. Teachers from districts that choose to join the program will have to undergo police-style training, psychiatric evaluation and drug screening.

"Broward County School Board voted on a resolution against arming teachers in March 2018. We do not believe arming teachers is the best way to make our schools safe," Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a statement.

Rep. Dane Eagle supported the bill and said it does not mean all teachers will have weapons at their disposal.

"There is no line where we are handing out guns to teachers that walk through a door," Eagle said.

We'll had another shot of widespread rain this Thursday morning as another disturbance pushes through so roads are wet and slick out there. The rain should all be out of here by late morning, allowing us to see a bit of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds by Thursday afternoon.
