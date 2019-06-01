Clear

Nearly 3 dozen water rescues performed during flooding

The MSHP water rescue team has been busy along with other emergency responders who have helped people escape flood waters.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other emergency responders show that nearly three dozen water rescues have been performed in northwest Missouri in the last week.

Rapidly rising flood waters trapped many people in their homes. Several communities are now completely isolated due to flood waters overtaking the roads leading in and out of their communities. Rosendale, Agency and Craig are just a few cities in northwest Missouri severly affected by flooding.

In addition to the Missouri River running high, the 102 and Platte Rivers in our area have been running well out of their banks.

