Clear

NASA orbiter spots 'Star Trek' symbol on Mars

Article Image

It may be time to hail Starfleet and see whether they've set up a base on Mars.NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of a strange chevr...

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: CNN

It may be time to hail Starfleet and see whether they've set up a base on Mars.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of a strange chevron on the Martian surface that looks similar to the symbol for "Star Trek's" Starfleet, an organization of space exploration, diplomacy, research, defense and peacekeeping.

But how did it end up on the Red Planet?

The shapes were found in the southeast Hellas Planitia region of Mars, created by wind, lava and dunes. At some point in Martian history, crescent-shaped dunes were in the area. An eruption sent lava spilling out, moving around the dunes but not covering them. As the lava cooled, the dunes pointed up like islands.

But they were still dunes, so the wind could move them, and the dunes essentially migrated. Their footprints, called "dune casts," were left behind in the lava field.

So, no, it's not an alien habitat or Starfleet base -- unless the United Federation of Planets has some explaining to do.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
We are waking up to an increase in clouds this Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For our Friday, we will see an opportunity for some scattered showers & thunderstorms. Best chance for rain will be during the evening into the overnight hours. Highs will likely be in the middle to upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events