Trump chastises Mulvaney for coughing during TV interview

In the middle of his interview with ABC, President Donald Trump asked his acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to leave the room after he coughed.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: CNN

President Donald Trump chastised his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for coughing during the taping of a TV interview, ordering the aide out of the Oval Office while he was in the middle of an answer.

Trump, during an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday, was in the middle of telling the journalist about releasing a financial statement when Mulvaney sounded off a cough that can be heard during the President's remark.

"Let's do that over. He's coughing in the middle of my answer," Trump said, pointing toward Mulvaney.

"Yeah. OK," Stephanopoulos said.

"I don't like that, you know, I don't like that," Trump said, as Stephanopoulos notes that the cough is from "your chief of staff."

"If you're going to cough, please leave the room. You just can't, you just can't cough," Trump said, shaking his head. "Boy, oh boy."

The camera then swings around as the crew works to rearrange and restart the shot. A crew member tells the President that "we just changed the angle."

Trump then briefly looks directly into the camera before finishing his answer.

"So at some point -- so at some point, I look forward to, frankly, I'd like to have people see my financial statement because it's phenomenal."

The President's news-making interview with Stephanopoulos was closely followed as the network released segments of it over the last several days that included comments from Trump on everything from Richard Nixon and accepting political dirt from a foreign government to new proposed Air Force One designs.

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
