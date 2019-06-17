Clear

Over 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps recalled because they may have small rocks

A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous mate...

A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

"The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. "FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

Anyone who's bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The products recalled are about 246,514 pounds, and have "best if used by" dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

