Clear

Company recalling some Ragú pasta sauces because they may contain plastic bits

Article Image

The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauce over the possibility that they may contain plastic fragments, the company said.Mizkan...

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauce over the possibility that they may contain plastic fragments, the company said.

Mizkan America said Saturday it has no reports of injuries or complaints, and was launching the recall voluntarily "out of an abundance of caution."

The affected products are:

  • 45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally, the company said.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund," Publix grocery store chain said in its own announcement.

Customers can also contact Mizkan America for a replacement coupon and to have any sauces picked up for further examination, the company said.

Mizkan America of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, is a subsidiary of the Handa, Japan-based food company, Mizkan, which specializes in vinegars, sauces, mustards and dressings. Mizkan Group purchased Ragú and Bertolli in 2014 for $2.15 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events