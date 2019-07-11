Flowers Foods is recalling hamburger and hot dog rolls and buns because of a potential choking hazard from small pieces of hard plastic, the Georgia-based company said in a statement.
The company found small pieces of the hard plastic inside production equipment, though there haven't been any illness or injuries reported.
Some of the products were sold under the brand names of 7-Eleven, Great Value, Food Depot, Market Pantry, Natural Grain, Nature's Own, Publix and Wonder.
The recalled items were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Flowers Foods says that consumers with any of these products should immediately throw them out or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Related Content
- Check your pantry: Several brands of buns and rolls are recalled because of a choking hazard
- City Collects Hazardous Waste
- Mobile Food Pantry Makes Stop in Clarksdale
- Mega Mobile Pantry set for Monday
- Mobile pantry comes to Doniphan county
- Older Homes Could be Hiding Health Hazards
- Buchanan County to collect hazardous waste
- City to host hazardous waste collection Saturday
- City holds hazardous waste disposal site Saturday
- Second Harvest creating mobile food pantries throughout St. Joseph