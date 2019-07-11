Clear

Check your pantry: Several brands of buns and rolls are recalled because of a choking hazard

Article Image

Flowers Foods is recalling hamburger and hot dog rolls and buns because of a potential choking hazard from small pieces of hard plastic, the Georgia-based...

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

Flowers Foods is recalling hamburger and hot dog rolls and buns because of a potential choking hazard from small pieces of hard plastic, the Georgia-based company said in a statement.

The company found small pieces of the hard plastic inside production equipment, though there haven't been any illness or injuries reported.

Some of the products were sold under the brand names of 7-Eleven, Great Value, Food Depot, Market Pantry, Natural Grain, Nature's Own, Publix and Wonder.

The recalled items were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Flowers Foods says that consumers with any of these products should immediately throw them out or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
The last day that we don't hit 90 degrees for possibly awhile will be on today as a very pleasant day is expected with temperatures in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Beyond this, a prolonged very warm pattern appears to be shaping up with temperatures in the 90s for several days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events