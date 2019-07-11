Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in stabbing in midtown St. Joseph Full Story

Man sentenced to maximum punishment for guilty charges

A Buchanan County resident received the maximum punishment for domestic assault and receiving stolen property.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(BUCHANAN CO., Mo.) A Buchanan County resident received the maximum punishment for domestic assault and receiving stolen property.

Travis Hood, 41, was sentenced to four years for felony domestic abuse and seven years for receiving stolen property. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Buchanan County Judge Daniel Kellogg handed down the sentence after the Buchanan county prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence.

Assistance prosecuting attorneys Kristina Zeit and Michelle Davidson worked to convince the court the sentence was deserved due to Hood's prior felonies and several failed chance to address a serious substance abuse addiction in the past.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events