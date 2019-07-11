Man sentenced to maximum punishment for guilty charges

(BUCHANAN CO., Mo.) A Buchanan County resident received the maximum punishment for domestic assault and receiving stolen property.
Travis Hood, 41, was sentenced to four years for felony domestic abuse and seven years for receiving stolen property. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.
Buchanan County Judge Daniel Kellogg handed down the sentence after the Buchanan county prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence.
Assistance prosecuting attorneys Kristina Zeit and Michelle Davidson worked to convince the court the sentence was deserved due to Hood's prior felonies and several failed chance to address a serious substance abuse addiction in the past.
