Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift come out to play in 'Cats' movie trailer

Article Image

The first trailer for the movie "Cats" has arrived.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

The first trailer for the movie "Cats" has arrived.

While a teaser video that was released earlier this week focused on actors like Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and James Corden, who are portraying the fancy-footed felines, the new video allows more glimpses of them in what was referred to in the teaser as "digital fur technology."

It's also scored around star Jennifer Hudson's fallen-from-grace Grizabella and her spine-tingling rendition of the production's famous song, "Memory."

"Cats" is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats." That book, which was published in 1939, is a collection of poems that each focus on various animals with fascinating backstories. The musical centers on a night where they come together to decide which one will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reincarnated.

The film, which is directed by Tom Hooper of "Les Misérables," will be released December 20, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-115 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events