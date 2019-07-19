Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Tom Cruise soars in 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer

Article Image

The trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit movie that helped solidify star Tom Cruise's heartthrob appeal, is ready to fly.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

The trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit movie that helped solidify star Tom Cruise's heartthrob appeal, is ready to fly.

Judging by the trailer, Cruise's danger-seeking naval aviator has been busy since audiences last saw him. Though, his attitude also hasn't changed much. He's content with his life as captain -- even if, as his superior points out, he should be an admiral by now -- and living on the edge.

The new film seems to embrace the original's fondness for shirtless beach outings, singing and motorcycle rides whist donning a bomber jacket and aviator glasses. It also welcomes new cast members like Jon Hamm and Miles Teller.

"Top Gun: Maverick," directed by Joseph Kosinski ("Tron: Legacy"), soars into theaters on June 26, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-115 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events