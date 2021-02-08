$52 million renovation plan proposed for Krug Amphitheater

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Sometimes to dream big you have to spend big.

At a St. Joseph City Council work session Monday, council members heard plans of a $52 million renovation of the Krug Park amphitheater. Supporters say that it would draw "A list" acts into the city and draw people from 150 miles away into the city to attend concerts.

This clearly is a game changer. When we think of the visitors and the business every year and the Chiefs, once built this will exceed that by ten times," said Al Purcell, a community volunteer who is on a committee to make the dream a reality.

To get the needed revenues, the council would have to go to voters. City staff say a $52 million bond to be paid back over 20 years would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $60 per year.

While many of the council members were supportive of the idea, they admitted funding is an issue. Council members Brenda Blessing and P.J. Kovac raised concerns about spending money on the project while also having to deal with renovations needed at Civic Arena and a promise to pay fire and police personnel more money.

Despite the concerns, Blessing said she is supportive of the project.

"I think it's great. I think it's a long time in coming," Blessing said. "I think this could become the hub of this part of the country."

To get the project started, the city would need to make a $2 million commitment that would be used by AMS Global and Populus, two national companies that have approaced the city with the concept. They have said they would like to have the work done by the summer of 2022, so that concerts could begin and take advantage of what they say is an opportunity to meet a pent-up demand for live entertainment due to Covid-19.

The work session on Monday was only for discussion. However, supporters say that to get the plan started, they would need the bond to go to a vote in August.