'Armed person' arrested at Missouri Walmart, police say

An armed person was confronted and arrested Thursday afternoon at a Walmart, according to police in Springfield, Missouri."An individual was detained....

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

An armed person was confronted and arrested Thursday afternoon at a Walmart, according to police in Springfield, Missouri.

'An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come,' the department tweeted. It said the incident occurred at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Rain chances did not really ever pan out on Thursday and we were left with a pretty nice day across the area with plenty of sunshine. For the overnight, expect a few clouds and maybe some patchy fog. Lows tonight are going to be in the 60s.
