'Armed person' arrested at Missouri Walmart, police say

An armed person was confronted and arrested Thursday afternoon at a Walmart, according to police in Springfield, Missouri.
'An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come,' the department tweeted. It said the incident occurred at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
