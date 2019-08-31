Clear

Hurricane Dorian heads for the US mainland

Article Image

Not Available...

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Kicking off this holiday weekend with not the best weather. Clouds will increase during the morning and there could be a few stray showers throughout the day as well. The best chance for rain will be towards Maryville and Rock Port. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events