56 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Buchanan County, Triumph testing to begin Monday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County's coronavirus count continues to grow as testing at Triumph Foods is set to begin on Monday.

New data from the City of St. Joseph Health Department on Sunday shows 56 positive cases and three probable COVID-19 cases. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 57 confirmed cases in Buchanan County.

There are 93 total confirmed cases in the 14 county reporting region of northwest Missouri. Clinton County has the second highest total with 11 cases.

Northwest Health Services will begin testing nearly 3,000 workers at Triumph Foods for COVID-19 on Monday. At least 16 workers at the pork processing plant have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently under quarantine.

On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 274 deaths statewide with 6,997 positive cases.